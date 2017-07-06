60-year anniversary of first black tennis player with Wilmington ties to win at Wimbledon

Althea Gibson became the first black athlete to win the Wimbledon Championship 60 years ago today. (Source: The King Center)

Althea Gibson moved to Wilmington in 1946 and lived with Dr. Hubert Eaton Sr. and his family. Eaton, a tennis enthusiast, helped train Gibson on tennis courts in his backyard. (Source: 'Every Man Should Try' by Dr. Hubert Eaton)

Sixty years ago Wednesday, a professional tennis player with Wilmington ties made history becoming the first black athlete to win at Wimbledon.

Althea Gibson won the Wimbledon Championship in 1957, but her mark in history started a year earlier.

In 1956, Gibson became the first person of color to win the French Open. The following year, she won both Wimbledon and what is now known as the U.S. Open. In 1956, it was called the U.S. Nationals.

Gibson won both titles again in 1958 and was voted Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press.

Gibson's connection to Wilmington began in 1946 when the high school dropout and promising tennis player was taken into the family of the late Dr. Hubert Eaton, a prominent black physician who excelled in the sport of tennis himself.

Gibson attended high school at Williston, graduated in 1949 and went on to college in Florida. She continued to visit Wilmington and train on the tennis courts in Eaton's backyard on Orange Street.

In September 2009, Wilmington named its new community tennis court facility the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex at Empie Park.

