Wrightsville Beach hosting all-female surf competition

In a little more than a month, it will be time for the boys step to aside and make room for the surfer girls.

The Wrightsville Beach Wahine Classic surf competition is open to newcomers, amateurs, or professionals and will take place Aug. 11-13.

“There are only a handful of surf competitions on the East Coast for ladies,” event organizer, surf teacher, and former US National Shortboard champion Jo Pickett said. “The Wahine Classic at Wrightsville Beach is recognized as one of the majors, in good company with Jacksonville, Florida, Folly Beach, and Virginia Beach.

"Girls from Virginia to Florida make their way here to compete,” Pickett added. “They love this competition because they get to know each other and learn from each other in a supportive environment.”

Division winners will receive prizes contributed by local, national, and international businesses, and a cash prize is provided in the pro divisions.

Activities begin on Aug. 11 with registration and a meet, greet, eat, and surf evening for competitors and their families at South End Surf Shop. The Aug. 12 competition is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Aug. 13.

“The mission of Wahine Classic is to empower girls of all ages, build their self-confidence and self-esteem, and to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellness,” Pickett said. “While having a fun weekend of learning, teaching, and friendly competition, the girls and ladies develop mutual trust and lasting friendships. We believe that time spent in the ocean has a positive impact on our lives.”

An awards ceremony will be held on the beach after the surfing concludes. Spectators are welcome.

For more information or to register, click here. Online registration will close at midnight on Aug. 9.

