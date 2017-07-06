Shave to Save the Vaquita a huge success at aquarium

NC Aquarium team members, from left, Ryan Tomb, Larry Boles, Dan Radley and Ed Febles sport new beardless faces. (Source: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher News Release

Dan Radley loved his beard, but he loves the vaquita, a critically endangered porpoise species, even more.

On Thursday morning, Radley perched himself on a giant, clam-shaped chair, held his breath, closed his eyes and submitted his face to a professional shave to help save the tiny porpoises.

Shave to Save the Vaquita began as a challenge by Radley to his N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher co-workers and volunteers. Radley, the Aquarium’s volunteer coordinator, offered to remove the beard he had maintained for 12 years in exchange for $1,000 in donations to help the vaquita.

"What could be more tragic than the potential extinction of a species,” Radley said. “Certainly not a clean, close shave. If this simple action can help make even a small difference, it’s worth it.”

Aquarium staff and volunteers came up with the money quickly and with the prospect of even more donations, Radley recruited more bearded team members.

Bangz Salon and Spa stylist Antoine Boykin shaved large clumps Radley's crimson beard while a plush-toy vaquita rested on the arm of his chair.

When the shearing was complete, Radley and fellow aquarium team members Larry Boles, Ed Febles and Ryan Tomb sported smooth faces and more than $2,000 was raised for VaquitaCPR (Conservation, Protection, and Recovery).

The fundraiser continues months of work to raise awareness for the imperiled vaquita.

This spring, the aquarium, as part of a collaborative effort with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and 100 member zoos and aquariums, helped raise more than $1 million dollars toward an emergency rescue program for the marine mammal.

While Radley met his goal, the future of the vaquita remains uncertain. Only 30 of them remain alive.

The aquarium is also holding Save the Vaquita Day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. Hands-on activities including dolphin facts and a life-sized vaquita board game will engage young and old.

Two screenings of Souls of the Vermillion Sea: Searching for Vaquita will screen in the aquarium auditorium at 2 and 4 p.m.

In addition, marine mammal expert Dr. Ann Pabst from UNCW will give a presentation and answer questions about vaquitas at 11:30 a.m.