Architectural walking tours take you through Wilmington's first two suburbs

Take a trip to a time when streetcars made their way through neighborhoods.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation hosts guided architectural walking tours of the city's first two suburbs. The tours will show off the architectural designs of the homes in the communities.

The tours are at 10:00 a.m. every other Saturday, ending October 14. It costs $10 a person.

The Streetcar Suburbs tour takes participants to Wilmington's first two suburbs, Carolina Place and Carolina Heights. Both grew around the city's streetcar route. That tour will take place on July 8, 22, August 5, 19, September 2, 16, 30 and October 14.

The tour begins at Temple Baptist Church at 1801 Market Street.

The other tour takes participants to the Forest Hills community. The tour happens on July 15, 29, August 12, 26, September 9, 23 and October 7.

The tour meets at Forest Hills Elementary School at 602 Colonial Drive.

Registration is required by the Friday before the tour at 4:00 p.m. To reserve your spot, call 910-762-2511 or email membership@historicwilmington.org.

