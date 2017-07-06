OIB Police looking for pair suspected of break-in

Two males are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering and larceny in Ocean Isle Beach.

According to a post on the Town of Ocean Isle Beach Facebook page, the subjects broke into the Causeway Gourment in the early morning hours on June 30.

The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department asks anyone with information that could help identify the subjects to contact Det. Rich Heycock at 910-274-1746.

