Child playing with a cigarette lighter sparks Wilmington townhouse fire

A child playing with a cigarette lighter sparked a fire at a townhouse in Wilmington Thursday morning.

According to officials with the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire was first reported at 14 North Lincoln Court in the Hillcrest community just after 10:20 a.m.

Smoke and flames were visible as crews arrived at the home, but the fire was quickly extinguished. All the occupants of the home made it out safely.

Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom and was due to a child playing with a cigarette lighter.

The home didn't suffer any structural damage, but there was approximately $35,000 worth of damage to contents inside the home.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

