Aquarist Apprentice program allows you to care for, feed the animals at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher

You and your kids have a chance to see what it takes to care for the wildlife at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

The Aquarist Apprentice program gives those ages 10 and up a chance to go behind the scenes at the facility.

It is happening every Wednesday at 2 p.m. through the month of July.

"We want people to take away how well cared for our animals are,” said Jennifer Metzler-Fiorino, the Education Curator at the facility. “The aquarium does a lot for conservation and our animals are very important to us. We want to make sure these animals and their counterparts in the wild are here for years to come. So, participating in our aquarium program allows us to share the stories of those animals and help with conservation efforts."

Prepare for the experience to be a smelly one. It includes preparing food and feeding the animals.

Registration is required.

To register, click here.

