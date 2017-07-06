Water quality swimming alert issued in Carolina Beach

A water quality swimming alert was issued Thursday for a public beach access area in Carolina Beach.

Officials said in a news release that initial testing at an oceanside site off Hamlet Avenue showed levels of bacteria exceeding the state and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality swimming standards.

Samples will be taken from the site again Wednesday, and the results will dictate further action. If the new samples also show elevated bacteria counts, state officials will issue a swimming advisory and post a swimming advisory sign.

Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it does not cause illness, scientific studies show that enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.