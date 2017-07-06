UPDATE: Swimming alert canceled for site in Carolina Beach

A water quality swimming alert for a public beach access in Carolina Beach has been lifted.

State officials issued the alert on Thursday after initial testing on July 5 at an oceanside site off Hamlet Avenue showed elevated levels of bacteria exceeding the state and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality swimming standards.

Subsequent samples taken from the site shows that the bacteria level has dropped, prompting the alert to be lifted.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.