Emergency crews search for possible missing swimmer at Wrightsville Beach

Emergency crews scoured the waters off Wrightsville Beach Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of a possible missing swimmer.

According to New Hanover County dispatch, a call came in about 2 p.m. that a swimmer had gone missing in the area of Jack Parker Boulevard near access 43 in the southern end of the island.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said two people saw a swimmer in the water and the next time they looked, the swimmer was gone. The beach-goers reported it to a lifeguard.

House said units from the US Coast Guard and the town's Ocean Rescue team were dispatched to help look for the swimmer. After about an hour of searching, crews have yet to find evidence that anyone was missing.

As of 3:20 p.m., House said crews were about to call off their search.

