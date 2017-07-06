Yard sales for Saturday, July 8

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - noon

*No early birds please

7719 Lost Tree Road in the Bayshore Community

Multi-family yard sale

Furniture, household items, clothes, tools, toys...something for everyone!

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

129 Myrtle Avenue, Wilmington

Books, home goods, clothes, and more for sale.

7 a.m. - noon

633 Hillside Drive, Wilmington (Kirkwood at Arrondale)

Household items, furniture, lacrosse items, bicycle, some antiques, and hardcover books. Everything must go!

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

21 Sheridan Drive, Wilmington (near Wrightsboro School)

New water softener, new attic access, exerciser, tools, jewelry, Little Tyke baby swing, hassock, king and queen bed spreads and accessories, Christmas items, tools, kitchen items and more. Cleaning out!

7:30 a.m. - Noon

5018 Clear Run Drive, Wilmington

Collectibles including Department 56, Snowbabies, Precious Moments, New in Box Barbies Dolls, plus miscellaneous household items, and books.

7 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Sunday also)

5941 "F" Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Dinette w/china cabinet, tables and chairs, mirrors, accessories, household items, lamps, some are hanging lamps, and other light fixtures.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2208 Lynnwood Drive, Wilmington

Furniture, lots of home accessories and decor, lamps, art, pillows, draperies, clothing, purses, free fabric samples (perfect for quilting!), transmission jack, toys, and much more!

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

4101 Cheney Place, Wilmington

Boys' and girls' clothes up to 18 months, jumpers, high chair walkers, some household items.

Brunswick County

8 a.m. - ?

Grayson Park, Leland (1 mile off highway 17 on highway 87 off Grayson Parkway)

Multi-family yard sale

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. you can shop at 21-01 Lott Street SW, Supply for adult and children's clothing, shoes, toys, cleaning supplies, dog supplies, personal care products, baby supplies, and more.

Click here if you are having a future yard sale. Or email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you will have for sale.

If you are having a yard sale today and didn't get into the segment go to the WECT FB page, look for this post and add your yard sale in the comment section.

