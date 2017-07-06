Saffo to run for re-election as Mayor of Wilmington - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Saffo to run for re-election as Mayor of Wilmington

Bill Saffo plans to run for re-election for a sixth full term as Mayor of Wilmington. A news release sent out Thursday says Saffo will sign up at the New Hanover County Board of Elections when the filing period begins Friday at Noon. 

Saffo is serving his fifth two-year term as mayor, having run unopposed in 2013 and 2015. He was appointed to the seat in 2006, when then-mayor Spence Broadhurst took a job outside of Wilmington. At the time, Saffo was serving his first term as a member of city council, having been elected in 2003.

Along with mayor, three seats on Wilmington City Council will be on the ballot in November. Earl Sheridan has already said he does not plan to seek a fourth term. Council members Charlie Rivenbark and Kevin O’Grady will be seeking third consecutive four-year terms on the seven-member board.

