VIDEO: Dancing officer will make you smile

Thousands of people celebrated the Fourth of July in Southport while local police officers patrolled the area to make sure everyone was safe.

Officer Bannon Gray took his duties one step further, taking a moment to dance with people in the crowd. He showed off his best Cupid Shuffle and put a smile on people's faces.

A video of his dance moves was posted on Facebook and has been viewed more than 1,200 times.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.