VIDEO: New Hanover Co. highlights importance of family support in the opioid epidemic

New Hanover County's Communications and Outreach Department has released the third of six videos aimed to raise awareness of the local opioid crisis and its impact on the community.

The third video focuses on the importance of family support. It emphasized that there is hope for people and families who are impacted by the opioid epidemic.

The goal of the second video was to humanize the opioid epidemic and break the denial about the crisis in the community.

The videos were created at the request of the New Hanover County Criminal Justice Advisory Group.

Here's a look at the first PSA released:

