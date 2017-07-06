Former UNCW coach Buzz Peterson promoted to Hornets assistant GM

Former UNCW men's basketball coach Buzz Peterson has been promoted to assistant general manager by the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced Thursday.

“Throughout his tenure with our organization, Buzz has been an integral part of all aspects of our basketball operations department, with a focus on scouting and player evaluation,” said Rich Cho, general manager for the Hornets. “He brings a wide breadth of basketball knowledge to the position, having been involved in the game at various levels for close to three decades.

Peterson, who has been with the Hornets for a total of five seasons over two different stints, was previously serving as the team's senior advisor to basketball operations. During that time with the organization, the Asheville native has been involved in various aspects of the franchise's operation including pro personnel evaluation, NBA free agency, collegiate scouting, and the NBA Draft process.

Peterson served as the head men's basketball coach at UNCW from 2010 to 2014 compiling a 42-80 overall record and 20-50 in the CAA. He also has previous coaching stints at Coastal Carolina, Tennessee, Tulsa, and Appalachian State.

