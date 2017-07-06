Leland police identify bicyclist killed on US 17

The Leland Police Department has identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed during a wreck on the Fourth of July.

According to officials, Sergio Perez Jimenez, 61, of Leland, was riding his bike along US 17 South near Olde Regent Way just before 7:30 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Christopher Craig Johnson, 47, of Carolina Shores.

Jimenez died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Johnson was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, officials said.

Leland police said the investigation is ongoing.

