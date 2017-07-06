Surf City police seek identity of man accused of stealing from Walmart employee

The Surf City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say was involved in a theft at Walmart last week.

According to officials, the man took $100 from an employee on June 29.

The suspect has brown hair that is balding, a brown mustache, and wears glasses.

Employees at Walmart say the man regularly visits the Surf City store.

If you have any further information regarding this case, please contact the Surf City Police Department at 910-328-7711.

