Three people arrested after rash of break-ins

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office took at least six breaking and entering reports on Green Lewis Road in Bolivia Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

Three people have been arrested after at least 15 break-ins on Green Lewis Road in Bolivia. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, between 15 and 20 reports were taken in the past two days.

Neighbors and residents said they are tired of the theft, and asked for more patrols of the area.

Sherry Tarbush lives on the road and said she woke up to find that someone rifled through her glove compartment. She considers herself lucky that nothing was taken, but worries for her neighbors.

A gun was stolen from one vehicle. Other residents reported cash, a wallet, and cell phones missing from their cars.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said more information about the arrests will be released.

