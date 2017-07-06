INSIDE LOOK: WECT tours NHC Sheriff's Office crime lab

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is set to undergo an expansion of their crime lab and evidence lockers. (Source:WECT)

WECT will get an inside look at the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office crime lab as its gears up for an expansion.

Lieutenant Jerry Brewer says the lab stores evidence dating all the way back to the 1970s. Over the years, Lt. Brewer says the evidence has piled up and taken up all the space in the current lab.

In the next few weeks, the lab is set to undergo an expansion to free up more room.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will take a tour of the crime lab and give you an inside look at evidence from decades of murder cases and trials.

