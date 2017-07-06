Surf Experience Day held for cystic fibrosis patients

The Mauli Ola Foundation (MOF) teamed up with Indo Jax Surf School to put on their 10th annual Surf Experience Day for individuals with cystic fibrosis and other genetic diseases at Wrightsville Beach Thursday.

The purpose of the organization and the event is to provide hope and confidence to people who are battling cystic fibrosis and other genetic diseases.

Pro surfers came out to Wrightsville for the event to spend the day surfing with these individuals and teaching them how to surf.

MOF and the Surf Experience Day was founded by James Dunlop. He used to work in diagnosing genetic disorders, one of them being CF. He was also a surfer and has had a passion for surfing his whole life.

Dunlop read an article in the New England Journal of Medicine one day about kids who were having better lung function after being in the ocean so he decided to take some of his CF patients surfing. Soon, others heard about what he was doing with the patients so he decided to turn it into a foundation and continued to do the surf events annually.

Dunlop said it has been proven that surfing is a natural-based therapy for people with these types of diseases. Breathing in hypertonic saline (salty water) helps break down the congestion that lines the lungs for CF patients. This process allows the release of the sticky mucus and inevitably makes breathing easier for them.

Dunlop said putting on the Surf Experience Day events makes him proud of everyone in the community who are always so willing to help out with the event.

"I'm just proud of all of these guys that are sincere and give their whole heart into it," Dunlop said. "No one really asks for anything. Everyone just asks how they can help and it's just really great to see the community come together."

The MOF foundation also made hospital visits on July 4 and 5 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to visit the kids who were too sick to to make it to the surf day Thursday.

The ambassadors with MOF shared stories, laughter and gift tote bags with the children they visited in the hospital.

