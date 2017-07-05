Sharks' offense keeps churning out runs

For the third consecutive game, the Wilmington Sharks scored double-digit runs, beating Morehead City 11-4 on Wednesday night at Buck Hardee Field.

A five-run second inning helped the Sharks (16-16) move to .500 on the season. Ward Coleman and Danny Wilson each hit home runs for Wilmington, which got a 4-for-4 night from Danny Wondrack.

Trevor McCutchin added a pair of hits and drove in a game-high four runs for the Sharks.

Logan Michaels earned the victory, giving up three runs -- one earned -- on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Wilmington hosts Fayetteville at 7:05 Thursday night.

