Professional surfers, 'Survivor' competitor visit NHRMC Pediatric Clinic

Some professional surfers and a North Carolina celebrity are in town for a few days, using their surfing skills to help sick children.

Kelly Wiglesworth, who is from Greensboro and competed on two installments of Survivor 15 years apart, was in Wilmington Wednesday to visit with children at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Nunnellee Pediatric Specialty Clinic.

Wiglesworth volunteers with the Mauli Ola Foundation, which holds Surf Experience Days each year in addition to the hospital visits. A group of professional surfers tours the country volunteering with the foundation, getting kids with cystic fibrosis out on the waves to learn how to surf.

"Being surfers, we know how healing the salt water is for us," said Wiglesworth, who added that salt water helps to heal the lungs. "And we don't have to fight to breathe every day and we take it for granted that we inhale and we exhale and they have to work for it. So being able to share that experience with them and see the smiles on their face is totally worth it to us."

This year's Surf Experience Day is at Wrightsville Beach on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

