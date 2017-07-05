Teenager wanted in stolen vehicle incident

Brunswick County detectives are looking for a teenager who is wanted for his role in a stolen vehicle case.

Dejuan Christian Thompson, 17, was involved in an incident that occurred Wednesday on Danford Road in Bolivia, according to a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office. He is wanted on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Thompson is described as a 5-foot-10, 120-pound black male with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts should contact Det. Fuller at 910-398-5335 or call 911.

