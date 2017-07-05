Carpoolparty blends everything from hip hop to muzak

It's a Carpoolparty, but you don't need a car or a pool to be a part of it.

Danny and Mary Olguin are the husband and wife duo that makes up Carpoolparty, which plays a blend of music it calls vapordance.

Before playing Wednesday night at the Juggling Gypsy, Carpoolparty visited the WECT studio for a performance on First at Four.

Carpoolparty first formed in 2015 during Danny and Mary's employment at a production studio. After experimenting with electronic dance music in the Midwest, the duo discovered vaporwave, revamped their repertoire, and moved to Greenville, South Carolina.

Drawing inspiration from observations on human subculture from the 1980s and '90s, Carpoolparty released its debut independent album "Hot Tapes" in August 2016. Among the genres the band taps into are old school hip hop, beat machine, '80s and '90s Japanese muzak samples, disco and nu-disco percussion and more.

Wednesday's show at the Juggling Gypsy starts at 9 p.m. Click here for more details.

