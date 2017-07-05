Organization fighting addiction asks for Congressman Rouzer's help

North Carolina Parents Coalition for C.H.A.N.G.E is a new organization started by families who lost a loved one to a drug overdose. (Source: WECT)

North Carolina Parents Coalition for C.H.A.N.G.E is a new organization started by families who lost a loved one to a drug overdose. Alecia Roberts chairs the group, and said she started reaching out to elected officials to tell her story.

Roberts lost her daughter to an overdose in 2015. She said that her daughter was mentally disabled, and that she wanted to seek treatment. Roberts said due to her daughter's disability, she was on Medicaid, and needed a dual treatment program.

She says that her daughter was not accepted by any facility in North Carolina.

"My daughter was one of the four out of five that was denied treatment," Roberts said, "and now she's dead. She'll never get that opportunity, and we need to stop that from happening."

On Wednesday, the group met with Congressman David Rouzer, and explained its mission. Roberts said along with Narcan training and education, the coalition is looking for more accessible treatment options and pushing for tougher prosecution for drug dealers.

Rouzer said that he supports more awareness for treatment options, but that more funding is not necessarily the answer.

"I think what it needs is more attention," he said. "And if through that more attention there's a valid area that needs more funding that comes to light immediately, but just throwing money at it does not solve any particular problem."

