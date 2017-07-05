Wilmington police see spike in domestic homicides

Of the 13 homicides reported in Wilmington this year, five are being investigated as domestic violence, according to data provided by the Wilmington Police Department.

The city is currently on pace to nearly double the 15 homicide investigations in 2016. Only two of those were classified as domestic.

2017 WPD Domestic Homicide Investigations

March 14, 2017 – Shantell Williams was allegedly gunned down by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Joseph Corbett, in broad daylight on Dock Street.

April 1, 2017 – Catherine Ballard was shot to death in the Independence Mall parking lot. The relationship between her accused killer, Traneta Campbell, and another man charged in the incident, Darius Nelson, is unclear.

April 3, 2017 – Eva Jones and her daughter, Tiffany Cartwright, were killed by an estranged in-law, who later took his own life.

May 13, 2017 – Larry “Dean” Ripa was allegedly killed by his wife, Regina Ripa at their home above the Cape Fear Serpentarium.

June 30, 2017 – Ashley Bell died in a domestic disturbance in an apartment on Dupree Drive. Mark Aiena is charged in her killing.

Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said the increase in domestic incidents is a troubling trend for his department.

"Call the hotline. Call domestic violence. Call us. We will help you get out,” Evangelous said. “When you stay in an abusive relationship, there is a higher probability you are going to get hurt, seriously hurt, or even killed."

Connor DelPrete spoke with Evangelous and a representative from The Open Gate, a domestic violence and abuse center, about their plan to tackle domestic violence in the city. He will have more on air and online.

