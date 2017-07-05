Sounds of Summer: Get ready to rock with Machine Gun - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Sounds of Summer: Get ready to rock with Machine Gun

Machine Gun will rock the crowd Thursday with a high-energy performance.  #WECTSOS (Source: WECT) Machine Gun will rock the crowd Thursday with a high-energy performance.  #WECTSOS (Source: WECT)
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series will continue tonight at Wrightsville Beach Park, weather permitting. 

Machine Gun will rock the crowd Thursday with a high-energy performance. 

Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join First Alert Weather Team's Gabe Ross at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event from 6:30-8 p.m. 

Be sure to tag pictures you take at the concert with #WECTSOS.

Click here for the complete concert schedule. 

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly