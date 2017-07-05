Sounds of Summer: Get ready to rock with Machine Gun

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series will continue tonight at Wrightsville Beach Park, weather permitting.
Machine Gun will rock the crowd Thursday with a high-energy performance.
Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join First Alert Weather Team's Gabe Ross at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event from 6:30-8 p.m.
Be sure to tag pictures you take at the concert with #WECTSOS.
Click here for the complete concert schedule.
