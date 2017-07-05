Big Jay Oakerson bringing big laughs to Wilmington

Like many stand-up comedians who mostly work in their local scene, Wilmington-area comics may sometimes wonder if headline acts who come here to perform pay attention to what they're doing.

Big Jay Oakerson pays attention.

Oakerson, who headlines Dead Crow Comedy Room on Friday and Saturday, said during a phone interview on Tuesday that he often brings his own feature act on the road, but he doesn't have to do that when he has shows at Dead Crow.

"It’s a small club that’s off the map a little bit, and yet I was so impressed the first time I went there," said Oakerson, who is scheduled to do two shows each night he's in Wilmington. "One reason, and you see this rarely, is how good (club owner Timmy Sherrill) treats his local comics. The fact that he switches them up over the course of a weekend, the comics change day to day. He uses one as the host and he splits feature (acts). It’s one of the clubs where I don’t even ask to bring an opening act because I really like what he does with that."

Oakerson has been a stand-up for nearly two decades, and while he has been a headline act for a long time, he is reaching a bigger audience these days through the satellite radio show he does with friend and fellow comedian Dan Soder.

The Bonfire on Comedy Central Radio recently moved to a four-shows-a-week format and Oakerson and Soder have taken that baton and run with it. Whether they're interviewing their friends in the comedy world, doing impersonations of famous dead hip hop artists or just talking about clubs they recently played, Oakerson and Soder are laugh-out-loud funny on The Bonfire and Oakerson said hearing fans repeat things from the radio show at his live shows is a bit surreal.

"When I go out on the road, it’s almost heartwarming to see people yelling out things from The Bonfire and how much it connects to them," he said. "That’s so insane to me. I love it."

Oakerson also hosts a popular crowd work show on Seeso called What's Your (expletive) Deal? Oakerson, an expert in crowd work, conducts the show which features a co-host going out into the crowd with a microphone to let audience members interact with the people on stage.

Some of the best comedians in the world have done What's Your (expletive) Deal? even though Oakerson said he had to nudge a few of them because they were wary of performing in an atmosphere where the crowd seemingly has the power. A good comedian is able to find that balance between doing effective crowd work and having the crowd be the focus of the show, and Oakerson said he got a kick out of seeing his peers knock their What's Your (expletive) Deal? sets out of the park.

As is the case with most things related to stand-up, timing is key to making a crowd work show work.

"It’s almost like, if you control the pace, you can control the show and by that I mean, it’s like not being thrown," Oakerson said. "If somebody in the audience says something funny, (do not get) that thing in your head of, 'Oh no, they said something funny. I’ve got to say something funnier.' You don’t always have to make it funnier. If it’s that funny, I’ll repeat what the guy said in the audience. .... People can’t speed up the pace if you don’t let them. If I don’t get frantic, then (the people in the venue) don’t get frantic."

