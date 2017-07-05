Kailey Tracy joined WECT as a multimedia journalist in July 2017 after graduating from Elon University. There, she studied broadcast journalism and public health. Kailey reported for Elon’s student-run news channel, Elon Local News, where her love of storytelling took off.

During college, she interned for WECT, WRDE News in Delaware and for 60 Minutes.

Kailey is extremely excited to report the stories that matter to Wilmington. A Maryland native, and avid foodie, you can find Kailey relaxing on the beach or on a run.

If you have any story ideas, email Kailey at ktracy@wect.com, or reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter.