Underage drinking a common occurrence on Masonboro

The most common citation given out by New Hanover County deputies on Masonboro Island this Fourth of July was for underage drinking.

Deputies handed out 32 underage consumption citations for drinking on Masonboro Island and Masonboro Inlet.

Other citations included nine for public urination and eight for possession of liquor. In total, there were 55 citations between the inlet and island.

The sheriff's department also responded to 17 calls for assistance and transported two people away for medical reasons.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the total number of citations was similar to years past, but he added this was the first time he recalled someone being charged with felony possession of cocaine.

