UPDATE: Larceny suspect arrested in Pender County

The Pender County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rocky Point man accused of multiple larcenies on Friday.

According to a news release, Jordan Lunsford was arrested and charged with felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering, larceny and safecracking. He is being held in the Pender County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Lunsford is connected to several larcenies in the area of Little Kelly Road in Rocky Point, officials said, and he reportedly tried to sell a stolen shotgun to users in a Facebook group known as "Dog Hunters."

