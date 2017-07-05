Pender Co. deputies need help finding larceny suspect

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a Rocky Point man accused of multiple larcenies.

According to officials, Jordan Lunsford, 24, is facing charges of felony larceny and felony possession of stolen property. Lunsford is connected to several larcenies in the area of Little Kelly Road in Rocky Point, officials said.

Lunsford reportedly tried to sell a stolen shotgun to users in a Facebook group known as "Dog Hunters."

If you know of Lunsford’s whereabouts or if you know anyone who might have unknowingly bought the firearm from Lunsford, you are asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.