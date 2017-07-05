A muggy July means more mosquitoes

With the higher temperatures and muggy conditions, the Health Department is giving out ZKits to help control mosquito populations. (Source: WECT)

Officials from the New Hanover County Health Department said July is an ideal time for mosquitoes to breed in your backyard.

With the higher temperatures and muggy conditions, the Health Department is giving out ZKits to help control mosquito populations.

"One of our largest populations, the Asian Tiger Mosquito, is a significant issue if not controlled, so we hand the kits out so people can kill larvae," said Phillip Tarte, New Hanover County Director of Public Health.

Tarte stressed the importance of getting rid of mosquitoes before they hatch.

"The idea is number one the are pests, and number two mosquitoes do carry diseases, so the best thing you can do to avoid those disease spread is to eliminate mosquitoes and their breeding sites," Tarte said.

Tarte also said it doesn't matter where you live. People should take steps to control populations.

"The Asian Tiger Mosquito breeds anywhere," Tarte said. "It can breed in a gutter, a backyard pool, a tire, they don't need a lot of water, so this could be in your backyard in the city or it could be out on a country road. It makes no difference."

The Zkits are easy to use tablets you throw into standing water. They usually last for up to 60 days and can treat up to 50 gallons of water.

Tarte said while the kits are good, the best way to get rid of mosquitoes is by eliminating any standing water.

The Health Department has a limited number of free kits. You can find a list of pick-up locations here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.