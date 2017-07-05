A muggy July means more mosquitoes

A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>