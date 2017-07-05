Landfall hosts Drive, Chip and Putt qualifier

The Drive, Chip, and Putt Qualifier was held at the Country Club of Landfall on Wednesday.

About 200 young girls and boys from 7 to 15 years old competed with hopes of moving onto the sub-regional qualifier in Greensboro, July 29.

Phil Bloedorn, a supporter at the event, said this is a huge step forward in their career path.

"We have terrific young golfers here, great sport for people to take up at a young age and hopefully will get more people interested in golf once they see this kind of competition," Bloedorn said

"You don't have to be really competitive to enjoy this. It improves your skills as well in the game from chipping to putting and driving," Bloedorn explained. "Ellie, my next door neighbor, can drive the ball farther than I can. At 11 years old, this shows what you can do with a lot of practice if your skills improve."

If the golfers make it past the Greensboro qualifier, they are one step away from a trip to the national finals which will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia next April.

