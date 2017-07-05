2 Brunswick Co. men face charges in animal cruelty investigation

A Winnabow man was arrested Monday after he allegedly tried to stop deputies and animal control officers from seizing his relative's dogs in connection to an animal cruelty investigation.

According to officials, that investigation began in April when animal control officers and deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office began working with dogs' owner, Tramonte Quintel Hooper, on proper guidelines for the care of the animals.

Officials said the dogs were without proper shelter and access to water, and one of the dogs was tethered to a tree with a heavy chain.

After several attempts to get Hooper to comply, deputies were granted a search warrant on Monday to seize the dogs from the home, which is located in the 9300 block of Southern Boulevard.

While trying to serve the warrant, Bristol Benjamin Richardson, 67, allegedly tried to prevent the deputies from taking the dogs.

Richardson was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resist/delay/obstructing an officer. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center and later released after posting a $500 bond.

Deputies are still searching for Hooper, who is wanted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials would like to remind owners that they need to comply with the following legal requirements when caring for their pets:

Pets must have a constant source of fresh water

Adequate shelter with three sides, a roof and floor that is an appropriate size. Adequate shelter does not include such things as cardboard boxes, metal barrels in direct sunlight, underneath vehicles, inside vehicles, underneath outside steps or decks. Animals may not be left out in the rain, snow, extreme heat or cold without shelter.

At least one meal a day

Animals cannot be housed in unsanitary or overcrowded conditions

If tethered, the tether must be an appropriate size in relation to the animal, so as not to overload or cause injury to the animal

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.