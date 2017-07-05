Little Buddy: Lashuntel

Lashuntel is an outgoing 10-year-old who loves to chat.
She likes cheerleading, drawing, going to the library and helping her mom in the kitchen. She also likes fishing and playing tennis.
With a busy single mom, Lashuntel would love to have a female Big Buddy to spend time with her.
If you are interested in mentoring Lashuntel, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.
Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.