Little Buddy: Lashuntel

She likes cheerleading, drawing, going to the library and helping her mom in the kitchen. She also likes fishing and playing tennis.

With a busy single mom, Lashuntel would love to have a female Big Buddy to spend time with her.

If you are interested in mentoring Lashuntel, or any other child in the program, please visit Cape Fear Volunteer Center and fill out an application.

Any questions about the program can be directed to cfvcdirector@gmail.org or by phone at (910) 392-8180.