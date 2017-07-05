Pope taps Atlanta bishop to lead Diocese of Raleigh

The Pope chose Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama, an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, to serve as the 6th bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh. (Source: WRAL)

Pope Francis announced on Wednesday that he has appointed an auxiliary bishop from Atlanta to lead the Diocese of Raleigh after the City of Oak's previous bishop was transferred to Virginia.

The Pope chose Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama, an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, to serve as the 6th bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh, according to a news release. His installation will occur at the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on Aug. 29.

Burbidge, who served for 10 years in eastern North Carolina, was transferred to Arlington, Virginia, after the bishop there retired.

