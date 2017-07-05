NC lawyer pleads guilty to embezzling money from clients

A disbarred lawyer who had offices in three major North Carolina cities has pleaded guilty to charges that he embezzled about $100,000 from clients.



The Winston-Salem Journal reported that 47-year-old Devin Ferree Thomas of Charlotte entered the plea in Winston-Salem on Monday to six counts of embezzlement.



Thomas had been a personal injury lawyer with offices in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh.



Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall ruled that Thomas must serve 10 days in jail, as well as 50 hours of community service and five years of supervised probation.



Thomas has paid $100,000 in restitution to the North Carolina State Bar, which distributed the money to those from whom Thomas took the money.



He is also subject to random drug tests and searches and seizures without a warrant.



