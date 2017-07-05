HAPPENING TODAY: Free criminal record expungement clinic at the library

Legal Aid of North Carolina is hosting a free criminal record expungement clinic Wednesday afternoon at the main library in downtown Wilmington. (Source: Pixabay)

Legal Aid of North Carolina is hosting a free criminal record expungement clinic Wednesday afternoon at the main library in downtown Wilmington.

The workshop will explain North Carolina expunction law to help you determine if you are eligible to have one or more charges removed from your criminal record.

You can also ask general questions to a volunteer attorney, but they cannot answer questions about specific cases.

Please note that expungements will not be given at this meeting, but if you determine you qualify for an expunction during the clinic, you can request a callback from Legal Aid to go through a phone screening for additional assistance.

Legal Aid services are free of charge.

The event will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 2:30-4 p.m. in the New Hanover Room of the main library. Registration is required to attend: http://bit.ly/2sLZ6d0

