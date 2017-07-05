Expungement clinic held in Wilmington

Legal Aid of North Carolina is hosting a free criminal record expungement clinic Wednesday afternoon at the main library in downtown Wilmington. (Source: Pixabay)

Legal Aid of North Carolina hosted a free criminal record expungement clinic Wednesday afternoon at the main library in downtown Wilmington.

The workshop explained North Carolina expunction law to help people determine if they are eligible to have one or more charges removed from their criminal record.

People could also ask general questions to a volunteer attorney, but they couldn't answer questions about specific cases.

Expungements were not given at this meeting, but if you determine you qualify for an expunction during the clinic, you can request a callback from Legal Aid to go through a phone screening for additional assistance.

Legal Aid services are free of charge.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.