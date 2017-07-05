Habitual felon pleads guilty to larceny, assault charges

A Wilmington woman will spend at least 5.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to several larceny and assault charges.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Deirdre Clay, 45, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of felony larceny, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and assault with a deadly weapon. She was sentenced as a habitual felon and sentenced to 5.5 to 7.5 years in prison.

The charges arose out of two incidents, the first in April 2016 and the second in May 2017.

On April 7, 2016, Clay threatened to stab an employee at Stein Mart while stealing two shirts, according to the release.

Then, On May 16, 2017, Clay assaulted and threatened employees at Lowes Home Improvement on College Road while stealing Tide and Febreeze. As authorities were taking Clay into custody for the Lowes incident, Clay assaulted an officer.

In an unrelated incident, Clay also reportedly stabbed someone after being asked to vacate her residence. The injuries in the stabbing were minor.

Clay’s felony larceny convictions were pursuant to her status as a habitual larceny offender, as well as a habitual felon. Prior to this conviction, Clay had been convicted of at least fourteen larcenies, as well as multiple convictions for assault, according to the release.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.