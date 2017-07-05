Two rescued from sinking boat

Two people were rescued from a sinking boat early Wednesday morning(Source: Raycom Media)

Two people were rescued from a sinking boat early Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, three boats were carrying nine people this morning on the Cape Fear River in Castle Hayne.

They were near Old Bridgesite Road, which is close to the Castle Hayne boat ramp, when one of the boats started taking on water.

Two people on board the sinking boat were forced to get in the water.

We're told they were wearing life jackets, and were eventually rescued by the people on the two other boats.

At last check, the victims were calling a tow service to figure out how to pull sinking boat from the water.

