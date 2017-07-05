WPD: Man accused of shooting into Wilmington apartment

Joshua Sean Allen is in the New Hanover County jail on assault and burglary charges (Source: New Hanover County Detention Center).

A Wilmington man is accused of firing a gun into a woman's apartment while he was allegedly breaking into the home early Saturday morning.

According to police officials, the incident happened at the Sunn Aire Court Apartments around 4:20 a.m.

Joshua Sean Allen, 26, showed up outside the victim's apartment and allegedly started kicking at the door and eventually fired a gunshot into the apartment.

The victim yelled at Allen to leave, which he did. After he left, she called 911 and gave police his name and description.

Police said the victim and Allen knew each other previously. She wasn't injured during the incident.

Allen was arrested in the 400 block of South Seventh Street on Sunday.

He is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property/serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

He was booked into the New Hanover County jail under a $681,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.