Man accused of shooting into an occupied property

Joshua Sean Allen is in the New Hanover County jail on assault and burglary charges (Source: New Hanover County Detention Center).

A man accused of firing a gun into an occupied property will be in court today.

According to online records, Joshua Sean Allen was arrested on Monday in New Hanover County.

Allen is charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property/serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

He was booked into the New Hanover County jail under three bonds totaling $31,000.

We've reached out to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office for more information on Allen's charges.

