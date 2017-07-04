Thousands celebrate Independence Day in Wilmington

Thousands came out to downtown Wilmington Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Source: WECT)

Thousands came out to celebrate the Fourth of July in downtown Wilmington Tuesday.

The riverfront celebration began at 6 p.m. with live music from the Port City Shakedown. There were also local food vendors and street performers located along Water Street.

Attendees came from near and far, some local, some visiting from other states.

Most came early to watch the fireworks show, which began at 8 Tuesday night.

Many visitors shared their thoughts about the holiday, the celebrations, and America.

"We enjoy every bit of it every year," said one visitor decked from head to toe in America-themed apparel.

Another couple noted, "We're so thankful to be born American, and God bless America and all the troops and military that's fought so long for us for our freedom."

"Having fun and enjoying no school and just hanging out," expressed one of the celebration's youngest visitors.

While many said they enjoyed the day off with family, many more noted the greater significance of the day.

"I have a lot of veterans in my family, World War II, Vietnam. It's important. It's our country's birthday," one visitor said.

"Having freedom. It's a huge deal and not a lot of countries have it like we have it and it's a big thing to be able to celebrate that as a free American," said another.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.