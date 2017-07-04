'Survivor' competitor part of Surf Experience Day in Wrightsville Beach

A North Carolina native who competed on two installments of Survivor 15 years apart is in our area for a special event.

Kelly Wiglesworth, who is from Greensboro and was a competitor on the first and 31st installments of Survivor, will be a part of Thursday's Surf Experience Day in Wrightsville Beach.

Put on by the Mauli Ola Foundation, the Surf Experience Day gets kids with cystic fibrosis out on the waves to learn to surf. Each year, professional surfers from all over the world volunteer to do a tour of the US and host Surf Experience Days.

Surf Day at Wrightsville Beach is Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The experience also includes hospital visits for kids who aren't well enough to make it out to the beach.

