Driver charged in deadly Leland wreck involving bicyclist

A Carolina Shores man has been charged in connection with an accident that killed a bicyclist in Leland Tuesday night.

According to officials with the Leland Police Department, the victim was riding his bike along US 17 South near Olde Regent Way just before 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Christopher Craig Johnson.

The man died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. His identity has not been released yet.

Johnson was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, officials said.

Leland police said the investigation is on-going.

