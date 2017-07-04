Bicyclist killed in Leland wreck

Leland Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to an email sent from the Leland Police Department, a person riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Hwy 17 and died as a result of those injuries.

There are no additional details at this time and Leland Police said more information will be released in the morning once the family of the deceased has been notified.

