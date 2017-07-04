Veterans Council hosts Fourth of July ceremony

On Tuesday the New Hanover County Veterans Council held their annual Fourth of July remembrance ceremony. (Source: WECT)

Dozens attended the ceremony held at Wilmington National Cemetery.

Council Chair Frank Roberts said the holiday means more than a day at the beach or a barbecue. He said it's important to remember those who fought for our freedom.

"If you take a tour of another county, of a third world country, you realize we are blessed with so many freedoms," Roberts said.

Aron Laney with Team Red White and Blue spoke at this year's ceremony. She encouraged those in attendance to join the organization, which is dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans.

Bill Ebersbach said the council prepares for the ceremonies all year. He said they take pride in hosting the annual events.

"Those flags draped the casket of a fallen veteran at one time. They were donated to the council for events just like this, for events just like this, Memorial Day, Veteran's Day, and we honor the people that went before us by flying those flags," he said.

The council will host their next ceremony on Veteran's Day.

