Crash kills pedestrian in Saturday night accident

A pedestrian was killed in a Saturday night accident in New Hanover County.

According to Trooper Danny Key of the State Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Sandra Kegley was hit by a pickup truck on Golden Road at 10:18 p.m. The truck was driven by 29-year-old Robert Golden.

Key said no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and that it is unlikely charges will be filed, although the accident is still under investigation.

Investigators found Kegley's car still running and parked at a neighbor's house after she had been hit.

